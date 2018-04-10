Till I See You Again from Williamson Branch

Pinecastle Records has released a single from one of our favorite family groups, Williamson Branch.

It’s a home grown band, created by longtime grasser Kevin Williamson and his wife, Debbie. Kevin plays guitar, and Debbie mandolin, with teen daughters Melody on fiddle and Kadence on bass. Their youngest, Caroline, aged 9, plays fiddle as well.

Melody is growing to be a fine bluegrass singer, and she is featured on the single, an upbeat love song from Kevin Welch called Till I See You Again. The band is joined in the studio by Scott Vestal on banjo and Adam Steffey on mandolin.

Its a delightful song, perfectly delivered, with Melody’s voice sharing her hopeful, youthful energy. Keep an eye on this young lady.

Till I See You Again will be included on the first Williamson Branch project with Pinecastle, Free, due later this year. You can get the single now for download purchase from all the popular sites, and it is available to radio programmers through AirPlay Direct.