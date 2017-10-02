Williamson Branch to Pinecastle Records

Shortly before the IBMA convened their World of Bluegrass last week, Kevin and Debbie Williamson signed their family band, Williamson Branch, with Pinecastle Records in North Carolina.

The group consists of Kevin on guitar and Debbie on mandolin, with their three daughters Melody (18) on fiddle, Kadence (15) on bass, and Caroline (8) on vocals. All five Williamsons sing and together produce some very powerful harmony on both Gospel and secular material.

Long time bluegrass fans will recognize Kevin from his time with multiple bluegrass groups, most recently The Farm Hands. He had also worked with Dave Evans, Glen Duncan, and The Country Gentlemen. He and Debbie were founding members of Shadown Ridge, and all the girls have been singing on stage since they were old enough to talk.

Williamson Branch has a pair of self-produced projects to their credit, and are excited to get started soon on a new album at Pinecastle’s Bonfire Studio.

Kevin related how he got his start on the label, and how happy he is to bring the whole family on board for a 2018 release.

“We are very excited to partner with Pinecastle Recording Company. In the early ’90s my dad Jerry and I had the group Redwing. We were the first band to record for Pinecastle. When the time came for my solo project, Pinecastle worked hard to make Salt River Canyon their first song on the Bluegrass Unlimited Airplay chart. My wife Debbie and I also charted songs for Pinecastle with our group Shadow Ridge. Through the years Pinecastle has felt like family, and now we’re proud to continue that tradition with Williamson Branch.”

They took a moment after the signing ceremony to shoot this brief video.

Should be a good’n.