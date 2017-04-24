Will Clark to Bluegrass Outlaws

West Virginia’s Bluegrass Outlaws have announced the addition of Will Clark to the band on mandolin. He steps into the spot recently vacated by founding member Evan Maynard who had to leave the band owing to pesky day job commitments.

Will has been a regular on the bluegrass scene in his native South Carolina since he was just a youngster. An expert musician on banjo, guitar, and mandolin, he had performed previously with James King, Williams & Clark, and the Wilson Banjo Co. before joining up with the Outlaws. It is likely that his new group will also take advantage of his singing and songwriting ability.

He joins Chris Monk on banjo, Becky Webb on bass, Wesley Wolfe on guitar, and Cody Bauer on fiddle.

On behalf of the band, Becky welcomes Clark into the fold, saying “Will is a great fit for the band, and we are excited to have him aboard!”

The Bluegrass Outlaws play in the contemporary traditional, mash grass style favored by many young pickers in the south central US. Most of their material is original from within the band, and they were the winners of the 2016 SPBGMA International Bluegrass Band Championship.

Here they are playing one of Becky’s songs, No Regrets, before Will joined the group.

You can follow their comings and goings online.