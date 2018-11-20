Why We’ve Come video from One Grass Two Grass

San Francisco’s One Grass Two Grass has a new music video to share.

In only six years, this group has made their mark on the jamgrass scene, playing most every major festival and event west of the Rockies, and winning fans along the way with their hard rockin’, modern-style bluegrass. Most of the music is written within the band, which tours as a quintet.

Sam Trimboli is on bass, with Anthony Dente on fiddle, Carson Hunter on banjo, Bud Dillard on mandolin, and Riley Hill on guitar.

For the video, they’ve chosen one from their current Horizon album, which writer Anthony Dente tells us captures the band’s raison d’être.

“Whatever the moral objective that brought one to the activities they take part in, the daily grind of those endeavors can easily distract from that original motivation. This could easily result in them missing the magic moments that they’ve work so hard and long to create. Why We’ve Come was written to highlight why we, One Grass Two Grass, do what we do, and to help us, and possibly the listener, keep in mind why we do just that every day.

To this end we strove to write an uplifting yet hard driving song with a strong banjo kick, and verse, bridge, chorus structure. For us the joy of making music, and the beauty of sharing dance and love and all the other emotions exchanged within the musician /audience relationship, is something we hope to never lose sight of, no matter what the song, or how large or non existent the stage is. As the chorus shares, ‘We don’t know where we’re going but we know where we’re from, creeping vines twisting toward the sun. We always aim for, what we care for, what we’re there for, why we’ve come.’”

The video was shot by Robyn Hill, with Dan Franson in a cameo as Sasquatch.

Horizon is available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the band.