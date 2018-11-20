Roy Clark’s funeral to be streamed live online

Posted on by John Lawless

A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled for today at noon (EST) for the late Roy Clark, who passed away last week at 85.

The memorial is open to the public, and will be held at the Rhema Bible Church in Broken Arrow, OK. It will be streamed live from the church web site and Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the Clark family has requested donations in his name to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Roy was a long-time supporter of their efforts, and headlined a charity golf tournament to benefit the hospital for several years. St Jude was so thankful, they named a floor after him.

Family and friends will meet for a private remembrance later this evening.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today