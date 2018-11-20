Roy Clark’s funeral to be streamed live online

A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled for today at noon (EST) for the late Roy Clark, who passed away last week at 85.

The memorial is open to the public, and will be held at the Rhema Bible Church in Broken Arrow, OK. It will be streamed live from the church web site and Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the Clark family has requested donations in his name to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Roy was a long-time supporter of their efforts, and headlined a charity golf tournament to benefit the hospital for several years. St Jude was so thankful, they named a floor after him.

Family and friends will meet for a private remembrance later this evening.