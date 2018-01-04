White Colored Pencil video from FY5

Colorado’s FY5 has released a music video, a lovely animated feature for White Colored Pencil, the opening track of their brand new album, The Way These Things Go.

It’s a deeply personal song from guitarist Mike Finders, which describes writing a love note using the implement described in the title. If you might be wondering how one would read a note pencilled in white, well that’s the theme of the story he tells.

They perform it in a low key, acoustic country style, with Aaron Youngberg laying down his banjo for the pedal steel.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

In addition to Finders and Youngberg, FY5 consists of Erin Youngberg on bass, Rich Zimmerman on mandolin, and Ryan Drickey on fiddle.

Animation was provided by Kyle Ussery at Flat Nine Design in Boulder.

The Way These Things Go is available now on CD Baby as either a disc or a download.