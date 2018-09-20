Where Ya Been video from Woodbelly

Wood Belly is a fast-rising contemporary bluegrass quintet from Colorado. They took first place in this year’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition, and have been recognized with a Momentum Award nomination from the IBMA.

The band consists of Craig Patterson on guitar, Chris Weist on mandolin, Chris Zink on reso-guitar, Aaron McCloskey on banjo, and Taylor Shuck on bass. Playing together for almost 3 years, things got started when Chris, Craig, and Chris first met during RockyGrass in 2015. And they wasted no time, releasing an album of original bluegrass in fairly short order.

To celebrate their trip to the World of Bluegrass convention next week, they have created a music video for a new song, Where Ya Been, written by Patterson. It’s a live take on the song, shot at the River Forks in Drake, CO.

The video was produced by Kettle Whistle Media in Ft Collins, CO.

You can get their debut CD, Solid Ground, from the Wood Belly web site.