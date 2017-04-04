Where The River Meets the Road video sampler from Tim O’Brien

Tim O’Brien has released a sampler video for his latest album, Where The River Meets the Road, which he has dedicated to his home state of West Virginia.

Tim lives now in the Nashville area, but his formative family and musical experiences point back to the Mountaineer State where he was raised. Even when he was reshaping contemporary bluegrass with Hot Rize, and based in Colorado, O’Brien still told stories of his West Virginia home.

He shares a number of those stories on this album, which brings together his passion for songwriting, playing fiddle, and bluegrass and old time music. Being inducted recently into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame has reconnected him with those roots, and we hear it on this new record.

The video introduces several of the 12 tracks from the album.

Where The River Meets the Road is available now wherever bluegrass music is sold, and from Tim’s web site. We’ll have a full review in short order.