SMBMA to take over Blissfield Bluegrass

The Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association has announced that they will take over management of the Blissfield Bluegrass on the River festival, and host the event going forward. The 7th annual event will occur on August 19 of this year.

The focus of Blissfield Bluegrass is their local community in Blissfield, MI, with area entertainers and vendors providing music and food, supported by regional sponsors so that there is no admission charge to attend. Music is offered on two stages and the festival also provides an area for jammers and activities for younger fans.

SMBMA has been operating since 2014 to facilitate activity in the bluegrass community as expressed in their mission statement, “Working Together to Preserve and Promote Bluegrass Music.” Their statement released this morning expresses gratitude to community leaders and asks everyone to come out and join them in Blissfield.

“We thank the Blissfield DDA and the Blissfield Village Council for making this possible, and invite everyone to join us in Blissfield on August 19th for a day of music and community fellowship.”

Further details will be posted shortly on the SMBMA web site.