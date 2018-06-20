When We Fall video drops for Rebecca Frazier

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Rebecca Frazier continues to produce quality music videos for songs on her 2103 album, When We Fall, directed by her friend, Alison Goedde. All of them have been thoughtful, creative interpretations of Rebecca’s original music, tastefully rendered on video.

This latest, for the title track, retells the story in the song where a woman is talking to her mirror asking if it breaks when we fall. It combines a number of pieces of classic art, with a touch of Monty Python-style animation, and shots of Frazier with her mirror.

She says that the song has a special meaning for her, which she hopes will convey in the video.

“When We Fall is my favorite song on this album. The melody came to me in a dream, and I channeled the lyrics without thinking. In that spirit, I am interpreting the song’s meaning along with the listener, and I’ve found that When We Fall has different meanings for everyone.

My intention with the video was to give the viewer a similar experience. I know how the video’s themes resonate with me, but they will hopefully resonate with each viewer in many different ways.

We created the video using my family’s accessories from the early 1900’s. I wrote down the lyrics while sitting on my great-grandmother’s Victorian pink loveseat, so it is fitting that I’m sitting there for the video. I was thinking about my grandmother, Kitty, as I sat down at her vanity and used my grandmother Elsie’s silver hairbrush and mirror. Thank you for watching and sharing our creative project.”

In addition to Goedde, it was created by Dillon Bock of Hypeman Video.

When We Fall, both album and individual track, are available in iTunes.