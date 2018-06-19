When I Leave Kentucky premiere from Bradley Walker

Dennis Duff has released the first single from his upcoming songwriter’s project, Songs From Lyon County. Duff has placed many songs with bluegrass artists, including Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Kenny and Amanda Smith, Randy Kohrs, Lou Reid and Carolina, Shannon and Heather Slaughter, and Donna Ulisse.

He has also gotten country cuts from Mo Pitney and Bradley Walker, and Walker has been tapped to sing this debut track, along with Mo’s sister, Holly Pitney. And he has graciously agreed to allow us to premiere When I Leave Kentucky for him at Bluegrass Today.

Bradley’s rich baritone voice is perfectly suited for this tender ballad about a man who swears that he’ll never leave Kentucky until the day he dies, and Holly’s serves as the perfect counterpoint. They are supported by Cody Kilby on guitar and mandolin, Andy Leftwich on fiddle, and Alan Bartram on bass.

When I Leave Kentucky is available now for download purchase from CD Baby, and is offered to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

The album was produced by Duff and Kilby. More details about the full project release will be forthcoming.