Congratulations Aaron and Molly!

On Saturday, June 16, Aaron Ramsey and Molly Barrett were married in a private ceremony at the lower end of Linville Gorge Wilderness, located near Morganton in western North Carolina.

Both are professional musicians, Aaron mandolinist with Mountain Heart, and Molly the fiddler with Whitewater Bluegrass. Both work extensively in the music business. Aaron plays plays most all of the bluegrass instruments at a professional level, and is a sought-after recording engineer and studio session player. Molly also teaches violin in Hickory, NC and plays with the Western Piedmont Symphony.

Following their wedding on Saturday afternoon, a reception was held at Molly’s parents’ home.

The newlyweds are currently honeymooning in Hawaii, and will reside in Morganton upon their return.

Congratulations and best wishes to Aaron and Molly!