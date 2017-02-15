What Goes Around from Junior Sisk

Mountain Fever Records has released a debut single from their upcoming album by Junior Sisk & Rambler’s Choice, The Mountains Are Calling Me Home.

If you know anything about Junior, you know that this project title comes straight from his heart. He lives in amongst the mountains of southwest Virginia, and it takes a lot to get him out of there, even to do a show. By the time the last chord is struck, he is ready to start the homeward trek.

Fans also know of Junior’s penchant for mournful ballads, and an unapologetically traditional mountain sound. But this single shows him just as comfortable with a more modern song. What Goes Around is a new song from Daniel Salyer, one of the strongest young writers in our business, and its catchy melody and simple, repeating chord progression suits Sisk’s lonesome vocal style as well as any murder ballad.

Junior says that he likes how Salyer turned the old saw into a great song.

“What Goes Around has never been recorded before. It’s a saying that I have heard all my life and it rings true most of the time.”

Here’s a taste…

The track was recorded with his touring group: Jason Davis on banjo, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin, Jamie Harper on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass.

The Mountains Are Calling Me Home won’t hit until March 24, but pre-orders from popular online sites will enable an instant download of the single.

It is available to radio programmers now at Airplay Direct.