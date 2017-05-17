What a Wonderful World video from Lluís Gómez

Spanish banjo master Lluis Gomez has released a new music video for one of the tracks on his current album, Dotze Contes. It’s for the pop song What A Wonderful World, written by Bob Thiele and George David Weiss, which was an international hit for Louis Armstrong in 1967.

The song is a hidden track on Lluis’ CD, so you may even have a copy and not have discovered it yet for yourself!

He performs it as a solo banjo piece, and the video captures him walking through the Museo Europeo de Arte Moderno in Barcelona, playing the piece while art lovers enjoy the exhibits.

Dotze Contes can be purchased as a digital download from a number on online sites, including bandcamp, iTunes, and CD Baby.