Welcome Willa Bartram!

At this weekend’s DelFest festival in Cumberland, Maryland, Alan Bartram will surely have reason to celebrate.

Yesterday, I had the opportunity to catch up with Bartram, bass player extraordinaire with the Del McCoury Band and the Traveling McCourys, and he had some exciting news to share. He and his wife welcomed a new baby girl last week, Willa Rose Bartram, born on May 18 at 12:48 a.m. and weighing 7lbs 15oz. Alan indicated that both mother Kristina, who is sister to Amanda Smith, and baby are doing well.

We at Bluegrass Today certainly congratulate the family!

Welcome to the world, Miss Willa!