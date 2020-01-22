Welcome Vera Rhea Frye!

Travis Frye, guitarist with Travis Frye & Blue Mountain, and his wife, Monika, welcomed a baby girl to their family on January 20. Born at 12:22 p.m., Vera Rhea weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Travis had this to share: “Mother and baby are doing well and resting after a long two-day labor that finally ended in a C-section. Thanks to everyone for your thoughts and prayers during this time. We can’t wait for everyone to meet our sweet girl at some of Travis Frye & Blue Mountain’s shows.”

New granddad Tim Frye, Travis’s father, is also well-known in the bluegrass world as both a mandolin player and host of Mountain Morning and Mountain Midday on WPAQ in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. According to Travis, both he and Tim hope to have another Frye picking in their band soon!

Congratulations to the Frye family!