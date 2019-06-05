Welcome Owen John Grindstaff!

Finn Grindstaff with his new baby brother, Owen
Daniel Grindstaff, banjo player with Merle Monroe, and his wife Kristen, are celebrating the birth of their second child last month.
Owen John Grindstaff was born on May 24 at 12:40 a.m. He came in at 8 pounds 2 ounces, with a head full of wild hair that looks red like his big brother, Finn’s.
Daniel tells us that Owen had some difficulties when he first arrived, but is doing just fine now.
“Owen means ‘young warrior,’ and John means ‘God is gracious.’ So very true for our little guy! We didn’t plan on spending his first 10 days in the NICU, but a warrior he is, and God is certainly gracious to us! We were happy to bring home our happy, healthy little boy on Monday and all be under one roof. If you have called, text or prayed for us, please know that we are overwhelmed by your love and friendship.”
Congratulations to Kristen and Daniel, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Owen!