Welcome Owen John Grindstaff!

Daniel Grindstaff, banjo player with Merle Monroe, and his wife Kristen, are celebrating the birth of their second child last month.

Owen John Grindstaff was born on May 24 at 12:40 a.m. He came in at 8 pounds 2 ounces, with a head full of wild hair that looks red like his big brother, Finn’s.

Daniel tells us that Owen had some difficulties when he first arrived, but is doing just fine now.