Welcome Oden Eisenman!

Aubrey and Justin Eisenman, of Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes, are celebrating the birth of a baby boy.

The Eisenmans had been thrilled to see their current single, Livewire, on our Grassicana chart this past few weeks, but this is even bigger!

Oden Merrill Eisenman was born on March 22, weighing in at 5lbs, 14oz. Aubrey said that delivering by c-section wasn’t a walk in the park, but that having a beautiful and healthy baby at the end of it makes the pain easier to bear. She and Oden are both doing well.

The band will be on maternity leave until mid-April.

Many congratulations to Aubrey and Justin, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Oden!