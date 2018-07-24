Welcome Lola Tomlin!

Posted on by John Lawless

Justin Tomlin, guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter with the Deer Creek Boys, and his wife, Ryan, are celebrating the birth of their first child over the weekend.

Lola Drew Tomlin was born at 2:16 a.m. on July 22 at the Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg, VA. She came in at 6 lb, 8 oz, stretching out to 20” long.

Justin says that mom and baby are doing fine. 

“Everyone is happy and healthy!! 

I told Ryan I’m used to pulling all-nighters at bluegrass festivals… it’s just a bit different than the ones I’m pulling with Lola!”

Congratulations to Ryan and Justin, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Lola!

