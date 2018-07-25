TuneIn to launch dedicated bluegrass channel

TuneIn, the free streaming app that allows users to choose from among 120,000 radio stations, has announced that they will be adding a dedicated, 24/7 bluegrass channel later this year.

The TuneIn app, which can be downloaded for most any device, will play commercial radio stations – local to your area or anywhere in the country – plus podcasts, news, and talk stations. With a $9.99monthly subscription, you can also listen to major league sports broadcasts and receive the TuneIn exclusive music channels without commercial interruption. Free users can also access the dedicated channels, but with 3 minutes of ads inserted per hour.

The company is now requesting material for airplay on the new channel. They are looking for commercially-available bluegrass recordings released within the last three years. They can be submitted by labels, artists, managers, or publicists.

To head up the bluegrass channel TuneIn has turned to Joyce Rizer, who many industry folks will remember as the former executive producer for SiriusXM in Nashville. She handled all the country-themed channels based in Nashville, including Bluegrass Junction with Kyle Cantrell.

Music can be submitted on CD to:

Joyce Rizer

914 18th Ave South

Nashville, TN 37212

More details should be available later this summer about when the new channel will go live. It will be owned and operated by TuneIn and available wherever you may be through the free app.

TuneIn is subject to the same regulations as SiriusXM regarding payment of royalties, so this could be another revenue stream for artists, songwriters, and labels as well as a terrific service to fans who want to listen to new music on their phone or tablet.