Welcome Grady Kinlaw!

Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw, fiddler and vocalist with Hank, Pattie & The Current, and her husband, Keith, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Grady Harrison Kinlaw was born on February 7 at 3:47 a.m. at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville, NC. He made his entrance 8 lbs, 7 oz, stretching out to 19” long. Mom and son are doing well, and the Kinlaws are adapting to their new roles as mom and dad.

Keith is also a grasser, and has toured on bass with Lynda & Pattie, including Lynda Dawson from the Kickin’ Grass Band on guitar and vocals.

Many congratulations to the Kinlaws, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Grady!