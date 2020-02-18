35th annual MidWinter Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Guest Contributor

Kevin Slick, mandolinist and President of The Colorado Bluegrass Music Society, shared this brief report along with photos of the MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver.

This past weekend The MidWinter Bluegrass Festival celebrated it’s 35th year as the unofficial family reunion for the Colorado bluegrass scene. The Colorado Bluegrass Music Society inducted the late David Ferretta, longtime Denver music store owner, into the Hall of Honor and celebrated their education programs by featuring Jackson Earles, a young Colorado picker about to head off to college next year.

Along with the jam sessions in literally every available spot around the hotel (including the elevators) the bands included: The Seldom Scene, The Price Sisters, High Fidelity, The Slocan Ramblers, The Savage Hearts featuring Greg Blake, Bowregard, Turkeyfoot and others. 

  • The Price Sisters at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Greg Blake and Annie Savage at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Dudley Connell with Seldom Scene at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Bowregard at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • The Price Sisters at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Leanna Price with The Price Sisters at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Jackson Earls at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • High Fidelity at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Slocan Ramblers at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Ron Stewart with Seldom Scene at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Seldom Scene at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Savage Hearts backstage at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • The Savage Hearts featuring Greg Blake at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Turkeyfoot at the 2020 MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO - photo by Kevin Slick

