35th annual MidWinter Bluegrass Festival

Kevin Slick, mandolinist and President of The Colorado Bluegrass Music Society, shared this brief report along with photos of the MidWinter Bluegrass Festival in Denver.

This past weekend The MidWinter Bluegrass Festival celebrated it’s 35th year as the unofficial family reunion for the Colorado bluegrass scene. The Colorado Bluegrass Music Society inducted the late David Ferretta, longtime Denver music store owner, into the Hall of Honor and celebrated their education programs by featuring Jackson Earles, a young Colorado picker about to head off to college next year.

Along with the jam sessions in literally every available spot around the hotel (including the elevators) the bands included: The Seldom Scene, The Price Sisters, High Fidelity, The Slocan Ramblers, The Savage Hearts featuring Greg Blake, Bowregard, Turkeyfoot and others.