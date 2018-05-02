Welcome Elnora Shilling!

Josh Shilling of Mountain Heart, and his wife, Aleah, are celebrating the birth last Saturday of their second daughter.

Elnora Dove Shilling was born just after midnight on April 28, surprising her parents by coming four weeks early. She only weighed 5 lbs, 12 oz. and stretched out to 19 inches.

Josh says that mom and baby are doing well, and that older sister Bella Kate is delighted as well to welcome her into the family. They will call her Nora Dove.

He also mentioned that they keep a framed copy of Bella Kate’s birth announcement from Bluegrass Today on her bedroom wall, and will do the same with this one for Nora.

Congratulations to Josh and Aleah, and a heart bluegrass welcome top Nora Dove!