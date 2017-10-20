Welcome Camden Hibbitts

Jennifer Homerding and Alex Hibbitts are celebrating the birth last Saturday of their first child.

Camden Alexander Hibbitts was born on October 16 at 9:30 a.m. in Sevierville, TN. He arrived at 8 lbs, 15 oz, stretching out to 21.5”.

Poor Jennifer was in labor for 39 hours before the doctors elected to deliver him by Cesarean. Then after he was born, little Camden had to spend several more days in the hospital until his liver function normalized.

Alex is a bluegrass mandolinist and studio owner in Sevierville, and had to miss his scheduled show last night at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville to bring Jennifer and Camden home. He says it was an easy decision.

Mom and baby are doing well.

Congratulations Alex and Jennifer, and welcome Camden!