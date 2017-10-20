GHS introduces nickel-plated banjo strings

GHS has introduced two new string sets for banjo, both featuring a wound 4th string plated with nickel. The other four strings are plain steel. These are extra long (42”) loop end strings that should fit most any five string banjo.

Many players feel that nickel offers a clearer, crisper tone and longer string life.

The PF115 medium set is gauged .010, .012, .016, .024, .010 and the PF110 light set is .009, .010, .012, .020, .009.

Like all of their loop end sets, these nickel-plated strings are made with the GHS Lock Twist which is designed to prevent slippage and help ensure that the strings stay in tune.

They are available now from any of the hundreds of GHS dealers worldwide.