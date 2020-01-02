Welcome Alice Piatt!

Cory Piatt, mandolinist with Mountain Faith and Kenny & Amanda Smith, and his wife, Jett, welcomed their first-born child just before Christmas.

Alice Mariah Piatt was born in Nashville on December 23, weighing in at 7 lbs, 13 oz.

In addition to his work on stage as a grasser, Cory also gained exposure on television during Mountain Faith’s run on America’s Got Talent in 2015. Jett also has a television background, appearing on The Willis Family on TLC with her parents and siblings for two years. Their band, The Willis Clan, also took a run at America’s Got Talent in 2014, showcasing their blend of bluegrass and Americana sounds.

Cory tells us that all is well with mom and daughter, and they are looking forward to this new year with their expanding family. He has plans to be in the studio tracking with Kenny & Amanda in the near future.

Congratulations Cory and Jett, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to little Alice!