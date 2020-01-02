Steve Carr to Zink and Company

Since relocating to east Tennessee, bluegrass singer and band leader Corey Zink has had to restructure his touring group a bit. Understandably, not everyone in Zink and Company was on board for the move from Massachusetts, and Corey has a new face to introduce for 2020.

Steve Carr has been announced as the band’s new bass player. A Forth Worth, TX native, Steve has worked for years with a number of country acts, including Clint Black, Colin Raye, Margo Smith, Freddie Hart and Jack Green.

Corey is overjoyed with his new bass man.

“Meeting Steve and playing with him was a pleasure! When he agreed to join the group I was thrilled. I could tell right away he would be a good fit for the band and bring new and exciting energy to every show. He is incredibly talented and I look forward to sharing the stage with him!”

The band still has a good many shows this year in the northeast, where they had formed eight years ago, but are adding dates further south since the move.

Carr reports great enthusiasm for the new gig.

“I am very honored and pleased to announce that Zink and Company has asked me to be a part of the organization. It’s always a pleasure to work with musicians of this caliber. I am looking forward to the coming year!”

For more information on Zink and Co, visit Corey and the guys online.