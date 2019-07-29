Weekend photos from the ’19 Marshall Bluegrass Festival

Friday at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival dawned bright, sunny, and warm. Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mounts turned the temperature hotter. The old time mountain sounds rang out! Crabgrass from Ohio was next up, a new band of seasoned musicians that has taken the region by storm. See them if they perform in your area.

Rick Prater then brought the Midnight Travelers to the Marshall stage. This band is another that gives full measure of traditional bluegrass music. Tony Holt and the Wildwood Valley Boys were a lot prettier this weekend with Lori Lambert on bass! Tony does his own music and then takes the audience on an adventure back to the music of the Boys from Indiana. Kevin Prater’s fiddle player, Adam Burrows, joined Stanley Efaw for some hot twin fiddling before Kevin brought his band out to the stage. Prater describes his music as “Coal Fired Bluegrass.” It is hot!

Caleb Daugherty closed out the day’s show with his combination of country and bluegrass. Caleb celebrated the release of his new project, Burnt The Sawmill Down, this weekend.

Saturday started out with Fiddlin’ Dixie with L’il Friends. Adults were on hand to help the youngsters learn a little about the instruments used to play bluegrass music. Dixie also has a pick design contest each year for the ones she hands out to the kids. This year’s winner was at the Marshall festival.

The highlight of the festival kicked off the main stage, the Marshall band scramble hosted by Jan Green. This year there were six bands competing. Long time bluegrass musician and music supporter, David Conley Sr., was inducted into the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Honor. Congratulations Dave! He was presented with a commemorative jacket by his family and friends.

The stage show was kicked off by host band, Harbourtown. They are popular and in high demand throughout the region. Sammy Adkins and The Sandy Hook Mountain Boys were up next. They gave the audience a full dose of Stanley-style, old time music. Steve Gulley brought New Pinnacle to Marshall for a return engagement. Gulley and his band are always a great draw here.

Sideline closed out the festival. They are one of the hottest bands on the circuit today. They played the MACC on Friday, and Steve Dilling explained that the crowd told him about how to get to “that place up North.” You’ll have to ask Steve how I told him we find Columbus!!!! 😊

The Candidpix.info cameras will be at the Milan Bluegrass Festival this week. Join us for some great fun.

Support your local music venue.