Heaven’s Back Yard video from High Road

Several songs from Rick Lang’s current release on Billy Blue Records, Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, have been popular on our Bluegrass Today Gospel Weekly Airplay chart this summer. It’s a songwriter project for Rick, where he brings in top bluegrass artists to interpret his new material, this time with a Gospel theme.

This week they have released a new music video from the album, featuring High Road, an all-female outfit that works in country, bluegrass, and Gospel. They go all grass on this waltz number, Heaven’s Back Yard, written by Rick with Jerry Salley.

The ladies of High Road demonstrate their soaring harmonies on this one, set against a lovely video that features them performing with scenes that depict the story of the song, an emotional description of departed loved ones living a life of pure joy in Heaven’s Back Yard. Anyone who has someone dear to them on the other side should take solace in this music video.

Look for this one on the charts before long.

Heaven’s Back Yard is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.