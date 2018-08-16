Wear your favorite banjo ’round your neck

Our Slovak friends with BanjoLit have a couple of new items that should be of interest to Bluegrass Today readers. All of their products are designed and manufactured by musicians, shipped worldwide at reasonable prices, and inspired by their deep and abiding love for the five string banjo.

Have you ever wanted to wear your five around your neck? Not for weight training, but to show your banjo pride? BanjoLit has introduced a set of three necklaces featuring the first fret inlay from the fretboard design on a vintage Gibson banjo. You can choose from a Wreath, Flying Eagle, or Hearts and Flowers pattern in Mother of Pearl, inlaid into Palisander wood, and finished with a light tung oil. Each necklace is suspended on a silver chain and sells for $49.

Additional necklaces are being patterned now to include other iconic inlays from the world of vintage mandolins, as well as their own original designs.

You can find out more about the BanjoLit necklaces online.

The guys have also introduced a couple of banjo-inspired computer accessories, wrist rests made from high quality hardwoods, and a natural leather mousepad. These items are still in a pre-order mode, and the company urges those with an interest in owning one to place a pre-order online so they can know how many to produce.

They created this clever video to demonstrate how their new Desk Slide works.

You can learn more about all the BanjoLit products online, including their all-natural Dr Arm armrests for banjo, by visiting their web site.