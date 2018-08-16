Dailey & Vincent Christmas Special shooting next month

When the end of the year rolls ’round, a great many of us enjoy listening to holiday music, or watching Christmas-themed programming on television. But given the time constraints for producing such shows, having them available during the holiday season means they have to be planned and recorded some months in advance. It can be tough to get into the spirit in the midst of the summer heat, but that is what your favorite artists have to do to have a Christmas special ready to air in December.

If you can stir up some holiday cheer in September, you can attend the taping of a special Dailey & Vincent program, The Sounds Of Christmas, to be shot on the 19th at The Franklin Theatre near Nashville. Produced by BMG Filmed Entertainment, the show will feature Jamie and Darrin along with guest appearances by Béla Fleck and CeCe Winans, with additional guests yet to be announced.

Jamie Dailey says that they are eager to shoot the special, and invite everyone who can make it out to attend in Franklin.

“We are thrilled to bring artists of different genres and backgrounds into viewer’s homes with The Sounds of Christmas television special. We’re going to have a diverse talent lineup to represent what Christmas is all about.”

Tickets for the taping sell for $40, and can be purchased online.

And if you hadn’t guessed, the boys will have a new album in October, also called The Sounds of Christmas, full of holiday favorites and new Christmas songs, to be released on BMG.

This will be the second Christmas special for Dailey & Vincent, following another created in 2015.

The Sounds Of Christmas will air on PBS Television later this year.