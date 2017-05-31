We Just Called Him King from Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

The one year anniversary of James King’s death has had a powerful impact on a great many bluegrass lovers, as did his passing on May 19, 2016. Both fans and fellow performers felt a close kinship with James as a person, as well as for the music that spoke to so many people.

Sincerity is perhaps the most difficult emotion to convey on stage or in song, and as the old joke goes, “if you can fake that, you’ve got it made.” But there was nothing fake about James King, and the stories he told in song touched people all over the world.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are among the many artists who cared deeply for James while he was alive, and have put together a heartfelt tribute song released to coincide with the anniversary of his passing. Written and sung by friend and guest vocalist Roscoe Morgan, We Just Called Him King is an autobiography in a song that tells the tale of James King, and in a style deeply reminiscent of how he might have done it.

Morgan had known King from the old days, playing mandolin with him in his first band, Dealer’s Choice. They remained friends ’til the end, and James’ departure inspired this song.

Here’s a taste…

The single is available now from iTunes and other online download sites. It will be distributed soon to bluegrass radio.