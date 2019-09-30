Wayne Taylor and Appaloosa in Scotland

Most of the bluegrass world has been concentrated in Raleigh over the past week at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual festivities. Wayne Taylor and Appaloosa, on the other hand, decided to take the “international” thing literally, and headed over the pond for a short tour of Scotland and Ireland.

First on the schedule was the 11th Annual Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival, held each September in southwest Scotland. The band was featured there throughout the weekend, and then performed for students at the local Moniaive Primary School. According to Taylor, they spent time teaching students about playing each bluegrass instrument – mandolin, banjo, bass, and guitar – as well as their origins.

“We played Flint Hill Special, Why Don’t You Tell Me So, and explained how harmony is created and demonstrated it in the song,” Taylor said. “We also played Foggy Mountain Breakdown, and then taught the children the chorus to Grandpa’s Farm. The children demonstrated the farm animal sounds.”

Taylor and crew are now off to Ireland, where they’ll spend the next few days before heading back to Scotland for a final performance on Thursday evening. Taylor has shared a video from their visit with the students in Moniaive, and we hope to hear more from him as the week continues!

Visit Taylor’s website, www.waynetaylorproductions.com, for more information on specific venues and times for this week’s performances.