Wayne Bledsoe signs off from Bluegrass for a Saturday Night

Wayne Bledsoe will step away from the microphone this weekend after nearly 40 years as host of Bluegrass for a Saturday Night on KMST in Rolla, MO.

The station is affiliated with the University of Missouri in Rolla, where Wayne taught history and political science for more than three decades, and served as the chair of the department. Upon retiring from teaching in 2002, he took over as general manager of the radio station until 2014.

After leaving his full time job with KMST, Bledsoe continued to host his show, but tomorrow night, August 26, will be his last as host. He started on the air as a part time fill-in host after the show’s regular host left the station in the early ’80s, taking over what as then their most popular program, and keeping that seat warm though the next 40 years.

As he leaves this long time position, it is estimated that 200,000 people listen to the show each week, both over the air and online. Long time listeners will miss hearing him from 7:00-10:00 p.m. on Saturday nights.

More information about Wayne and his long career helping to promote bluegrass music can be found online.