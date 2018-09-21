Watermelon Park Fest moved to Clarke County Ruritan

The venerable Watermelon Park festival in Berryville, VA is another event that has been affected by the flooding associated with Hurricane Florence.

Bluegrass music has been hosted at the Watermelon Park Campground since 1960, which they claim as the first outdoor bluegrass festival ever. Initially, it was billed as a Bluegrass Day, leaving the Fincastle festival a few years later as the first multi-day, outdoor bluegrass fest.

Fortunately, though the campground remains flooded along the Shenandoah River, the promoters have secured an alternative location at the Clark County Fairgrounds run by the local Ruritan club in Berryville. Everything will run as previously scheduled, with all entertainers and vendors now set up at the new spot.

There is plenty of room for rough camping and recreational vehicles, and all tickets and reservations will be honored at the Fairgrounds. In fact, the show is going on now.

Though RVs are welcome to park on site, there will be no water and electric hookups available. Partial or full refunds will be offered for those who pre-purchased these amenities.

You can see why the move was necessitated in this aerial footage of the campground shot earlier this week by James Montgomery of Seven Bends Media in Winchester, VA.

More details can be found on the festival web site.