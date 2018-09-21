Track Premiere: Big Train from Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

Patuxent Records has released the first single from their upcoming project for Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, just ahead of their reign as featured showcase artists next week at World of Bluegrass in Raleigh.

The band is based around the rich baritone voice of guitarist Greg Blake and the snazzy banjo of its namesake, but it’s generally their upbeat stage show that grabs you and pulls you in. It would be nigh on impossible to attend a Colorado performance and not have a good time.

The track released today is a Ronnie Reno number, Big Train, where Jeff dons his best Don Reno attire and delivers it in style. Even with a throwback feel, it still sounds fresh and new, starting with the slap bass of producer Mark Schatz. Tristan Scroggins is on mandolin and Ellie Hakanson is on fiddle.

Radio programmers can download Big Train from AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders for the full project, Over The Line, are available now from the Patuxent web site. Look for it to hit later this year.

If you’ll be at World of Bluegrass next week, be sure to look for Jeff and the band performing at a number of different downtown Raleigh venues throughout the week,