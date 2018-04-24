Was Nots drops from King James Boys

Pinecastle Records has released a single from one of their more recent signees, The King James Boys from Cowpens, South Carolina.

The Boys perform a hybrid style, blending Southern Gospel harmony with contemporary bluegrass instrumentation. Their first Pinecastle project, Time To Go Home, is expected later this year, one of the first to be tracked at the label’s new studio, Bonfire Recording, not far from the band’s home in South Carolina.

Randy Spencer is on guitar, Cole Spencer on bass, Milom Williams on mandolin, Curtis Lewis on banjo, and Jeff Dover on vocals. They started the group in 1994, with no intention of doing anything but playing and singing at church. After much encouragement, and prayerful soul-searching, they were coaxed out of church and onto the stage, and they now can be found touring throughout the southeastern and central US sharing their music and their message.

This first single, Was Nots, is a sprightly number with a joyous sound about the different sorts of “nots” out there in the world.

Was Nots is available for download purchase from the King James Boy bandcamp page, and to radio programmers through AirPlay Direct.