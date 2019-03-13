Wanda Lou video from Ray Edwards with Junior Sisk

Ray Edwards has created a performance video for his current single, Wanda Lou, one of 12 tracks on his Golden Anniversary Celebration album on Pinecastle.

The song is a true story about Ray’s wife, which he wrote as a tribute to her, together with his regular songwriting partner, Terry Foust.

Edwards has been among the more profusely successful writers in bluegrass, along with his long career as a sideman and vocalist. His songs have been cut by Lou Reid & Carolina and Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, just to name a couple.

These days he’s striking out under his own name, calling on some of his many friends in bluegrass to help him out on this latest project. 

Wanda Lou was sung in the studio by Junior Sisk, who returned to do the honors when they shot this video.

Wanda Lou and A Golden Anniversary Celebration are available from the popular online outlets, or directly from Ray. Radio programmers can download the song at AirPlay Direct.

