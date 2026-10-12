Wanda Cordle passes

Wanda Rhorer Cordle, 71, wife of singer/songwriter Larry Cordle, and a fine singer in her own right, passed away on Thursday, October 8, following a lengthy battle with failing health.

Wanda was a talented singer in her early life. She performed as Wanda Rhorer & the Kentucky Five and had a faithful following around the Lexington, Kentucky area.

After marrying Larry and relocating to Nashville, Wanda became a regular fixture at the world famous Station Inn. With Cord playing on Sunday afternoons and Monday nights, Wanda had her own favorite table where she sat and welcomed longtime friends and newcomers to the venue.

This writer was deeply moved by Wanda’s passing. As an occasional attendee at the Station Inn, Wanda was always present to welcome me, my husband, and late mama with a smile, a seat, and a “thing” of popcorn. She will be sorely missed by her Station Inn family.

LuAnne Smith, wife of former Grascals member Terry Smith, shared…

“I met Wanda about 1990 when she was pregnant with their only child, daughter Kelvey. She was a Kentucky Wildcats fan and loved her family.

Cord’s song, Old Richmond Road, he wrote for Wanda and it pertained to Wanda’s history. Her daddy, James, had the Rhorer Store on Old Richmond Road in Clays Ferry, Kentucky.”

The music video contains many meaningful old family videos including the Cordles’ wedding photos.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 44 years, Larry, their daughter Kelvey Wiegand (Josh), and two granddaughters, Jensyn and Brynley.

Kelvey shared…

“My mom loved music, and singing was her passion. Her voice was her gift and it captivated everyone that was blessed with the opportunity to hear it. Music created and bolstered powerful bonds in my mother’s life. Music also facilitated lifeline friendships, thrilling adventures, and eventually led her to my daddy.

My mama was a fighter. Her last five years on earth were riddled with cancer, surgeries, sepsis…the list goes on and on. But she wanted to be here with my girls and she fought and fought and fought. I’m so glad that she can finally stop fighting. Her suffering is over and she has been made whole again in Jesus. She is now truly at rest. She is with Jesus. Hallelujah! I will never stop missing you while I am here on earth, but I will see you again.”

Services will be held at Durbin Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington, KY, where Wanda and Larry were married (September 26, 1982). Visitation is Monday, October 12, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the Bryant/Cordle Family Cemetery in Blaine, KY.

R.I.P., Wanda Cordle

Thanks to LuAnne Smith for her invaluable input. We will all miss sweet Wanda.