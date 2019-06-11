Video Premiere: She’s Not There from The Cleverlys

The Cleverlys just keep the hits coming, resurrecting both recent numbers and forgotten songs of days gone by, giving them new life with a bluegrass treatment and that special touch that comes from being Diggerized.

Digger Cleverly fronts a unique sort of family band, high in dysfunction and low on personality, but alive with comedic possibility. One of their performances is always worth your time, especially if you could use a laugh.

Today we offer the premiere of their latest video, a live recording of She’s Not There, a big hit for Brit rockers The Zombies back in 1964. They give it a rural reading, even modifying the title slightly to fit the bluegrass setting.

Digger tells us that singing it brings back some painful memories for him.

“This song reminds me of my second wife. She ran off with a phone book salesman. Said she wanted someone with a ‘future.’ He was the one that pulled off that egg heist down at the hatchery. Last I heard, she’s raising barn cats and he’s selling door-to-door dentures.”

She’s Not There is included on the latest Cleverlys album, Blue, available wherever you stream or download music online.