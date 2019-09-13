Video Premiere: Gone from Louisa Branscomb

Celebrated songwriter Louisa Branscomb has released a new single from her current album, Gonna Love Anyway, in the form of a music video.

The record is primarily a songwriter project, with Branscomb the author or co-author of all the tracks, and though she takes the lead on one of them, most are performed by leading bluegrass vocalists. All are supported by an all-star team of pickers and singers, 32 of them in total.

But let’s have Louisa explain what Gone is all about…

“Gone is a ‘roll down the windows, turn the radio up and the AC down’ kind of song. It’s about the spirit of adventure, but even more, finding the passion and courage to break free of routine and strike out to into new territory – in the world out there, and new worlds in ourselves. Real discovery isn’t always easy – the image ‘breaking like the sun into the dawn’ alludes to a different kind of heartbreak – the kind you are willing to have happen to let new light in and be open to change.

Co-writer Diane King brought me in on the idea, and the riff in the song happened the minute I picked up the banjo. I asked my close friend Dale Ann Bradley to sing this one because she herself portrays the integrity and courage of following one’s dreams through thick and thin, and she can really deliver that in a song. I was thrilled that friends from her bands – Tina Adair and Deanie Richardson from Sister Sadie, and her longtime playing friend Steve Gulley, were able to join in because their understanding of each other in the music is magical – it’s like they have one mind. They’re accompanied by co-producer Missy Raines on bass, and Casey Campbell on mandolin.

I chose this song for the album because the theme of the album is resilience – ‘gonna live anyway, gonna love anyway’ – and I love the free spirit of Gone. And because I wanted something on the project that Dale Ann could let loose on, and she did!”

Louisa took charge of this video project like she does everything in her life, by the horns. She came up with video concept, oversaw production, and shot the footage along with Vicki Burton. Phöenix Lazare handled the editing.

Gone and Gonna Love Anyway are available now wherever you stream or download music, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. CDs are available by mail order directly from Louisa.