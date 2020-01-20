Urban Cowboy Reunion at YeeHaw Music Festival

Ernie and Debi Evans had another successful YeeHaw Music Festival. Friday and Saturday were both great music days.

Friday led off with Penny Creek. They are one of Florida’s most popular bands with their mix of original and standard tunes.

Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express followed. They have a rich history of traditional bluegrass music.

A Deeper Shade of Blue from North Carolina then took the stage. They are becoming more in demand every day. Their original music is excellent and have made songwriter Brink Brinkman’s tune Steam a signature. Put them on your “must see” list.

IBMA award winners The Po Ramblin’ Boys were up next. They have given a new life to traditional bluegrass music and crowds always ask for more. Josh Rinkel has become a wonderful song writer. The band features many of his songs. Jereme Brown learned Stanley style banjo from his father, Tommy Brown. Don’t miss a chance to see this group.

Sammy Shelor and the Lonesome River Band closed out the Friday show. There a few words left to describe the excellence of LRB. They keep an audience on the edge of their seats from the first note to the last.

Saturday saw the return of both A Deeper Shade of Blue and Bandana Rhythm. Both did top flight shows.

Zink and Company followed them. This was my first time seeing this group They put on a really good show. Jesse Brock filled in on mandolin and harmony with them.

And then Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out took the YeeHaw stage. As with LRB, there are few superlatives left. Russell is in his 29th year of leading the band. His voice is still unequalled.

The festival was closed out by the Urban Cowboy Reunion featuring Johnny Lee and Mickey Gilley. Johnny sang some of his hits and then Mickey sang some of his. Then they both did hits from Urban Cowboy. Quite a number of extra people came in the evening for their show. The audience thoroughly enjoyed them.

Several of the bands and many of the audience members have joined Ernie and Debi on a Caribbean cruise this week.

Evans Media Source’s next festival is at the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch on February 13, 14, and 15.

Support your local music venue.