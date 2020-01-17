Mile Twelve goes to Rocky Island

Mile Twelve is celebrating 2020 with a new take on an old standard.

The Boston-based quintet has done a mild reworking of Rocky Island, a mountain classic recorded by Ralph Stanley in 1974, and released it as a single. And they have produced a live version of the song as a promotional video. The band rewrote some of the lyrics, tagged it with one of their favorite traditional fiddle tunes, and make a powerful claim to their status as one of the more interesting young urban groups in our music.

They shot the video recently at Fox Bar & Cocktail Lounge in Nashville TN.

Mile Twelve fans can find the single available now at all the popular streaming and download sites.

