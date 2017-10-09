Undercover Volume 2 coming from Infamous Stringdusters

The Infamous Stringdusters are continuing their tradition of dropping shorter, EP projects between their major studio albums with the planned late October release of Undercover 2, a second volume of rock and pop covers done ‘Dusters style.

These boys are true road warriors, with well over 100 shows already played this year, and something they like to do while touring is work up arrangements of British and American pop songs. As serious students of all sorts of music, they have a comfortable familiarity with the catalog, one that stretches back long before any of them were born. Fans at their live concerts also enjoy hearing unexpected but well-known numbers pop up in their stage set.

For Undercover 2, they have reached back to the 1970s for some rock and R&B classics, plus some more modern rock and dance music from the ’90s.

Songs featured include:

Just Like Heaven – The Cure

Golden – My Morning Jacket

Jessica – The Allman Brothers Band

What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

Get Lucky – Daft Punk

If you’ve seen the boys out on the road this summer, you may have heard several of these live. See what you think of the ‘Dusters tackling Marvin Gaye’s 1971 hit, a breakout song that moved him from a purveyor of lightweight radio hits into a serious social critic. It’s one that most artists shy away from, given Gaye’s definitive performance and the song’s position in the pantheon of 20th century pop music.

Look for the Stringdusters back on tour starting next week, running through to the end of the year, with shows all over the US plus the Strings & Sol festival in Puerto Morelos, Mexico come December.

Undercover 2 is set for an October 27 release.