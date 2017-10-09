Bluegrass 45 plays the Capitol area

Bluegrass 45 with Kitsy Kuykendall and Tom Grey at the Drum and Strum (10/7/17) – photo by Jeromie Stephens

Ace music photographer Jeromie Stephens was on hand this past weekend for the last two US shows by Bluegrass 45 on their 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour. Both were held in the general vicinity of the US Capitol, at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA and at the home of Sully Stephens in Maryland.

The 45 are now headed home to Japan after a momentous trip to the states that included concerts at the World Of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC.

  • Toshio Watanabe tuning up for a Bluegrass 45 concert at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Toshio Watanabe with Bluegrass 45 at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Toshio Watanabe with Bluegrass 45 at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Bluegrass 45 at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Toshio Watanabe with Bluegrass 45 at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Pre-show jam with Sab Watanabe at Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Sully Stephens welcomes guests at the Bluegrass 45 concert at his home in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Making up the set list for Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Sab's banjo headstock at Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Sab's banjo head at Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Sab Watanabe at Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Sab teaching and smiling at Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Josh Otsuka making eyes at his brother at Bluegrass 45 ahow in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Mary Burdette on bass at Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Mandolin jammerat Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Another mandolin jammer at Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Looking at book of bluegrass photos at Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Kitsy Kuykendall and John Bowers at the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Katherine “Kitsy” Kuykendall and Sab Wattanabe at the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Joyce Bowers at the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Josh Otsuka soundcheck at the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Josh Otsuka at the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Josh Otsuka at the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Josh Otsuka cartoon hang tag at the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Josh Otsuka at the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Bluegrass 45 at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jamming before the Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jamming before the Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Cases lined up for the Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Bluegrass 45 house concert in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Eureka on fiddle at the Bluegrass 45 show in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Eureka on fiddle with Bluegrass 45 at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Elizabeth Day and watching from the stairs at the Bluegrass 45 house concert in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Chien-Hua Lee's mother watching Bluegrass 45 house concert in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Chien-Hua Lee jamming before the Bluegrass 45 house concert in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Chien-Hua Lee waiting to go on at the Bluegrass 45 house concert in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Chien-Hua Lee at the Bluegrass 45 house concert in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Chien onstage with Josh Otsuka at the at the Bluegrass 45 at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Cell phone shot at the Bluegrass 45 house concert in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Brothers Otsuka with Bluegrass 45 at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Bluegrass 45 with Kitsy Kuykendall and Tom Grey at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Akira Otsuka's mandolin with Bluegrass 45 at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Bluegrass 45 at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Akira Otsuka shaving before the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Akira Otsuka warming up before the Bluegrass 45 house concert in Maryland (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Soundcheck before the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Akira Otsuka and Kitsy Kuykendall before the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Sab Wattanabe before the Bluegrass 45 show at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA (10/7/17) - photo by Jeromie Stephens

