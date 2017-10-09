Bluegrass 45 plays the Capitol area

Ace music photographer Jeromie Stephens was on hand this past weekend for the last two US shows by Bluegrass 45 on their 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour. Both were held in the general vicinity of the US Capitol, at the Drum and Strum in Warrenton, VA and at the home of Sully Stephens in Maryland.

The 45 are now headed home to Japan after a momentous trip to the states that included concerts at the World Of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC.