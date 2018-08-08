UNC faculty position for fiddle instructor

Things seem to be going well for the bluegrass ensemble at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. They have just announced an opening for an adjunct faculty position for a fiddle instructor, starting this fall semester.

The Carolina Bluegrass Band, an official ensemble within the UNC Music Department, has existed since 2016 under the direction of Russell Johnson. They welcome all interested students to take part, with individual instruction available on the various instruments. Both music majors and non-majors are eligible to participate, and the band puts on a concert at the end of each semester.

Johnson teaches mandolin and guitar, and Hank Smith banjo. The new position is for someone to offer individual fiddle lessons on campus, and help prepare students for the concerts each term.

UNC is looking for someone with at least a bachelor’s degree, with a masters in music, southern studies, humanities, or a related field preferred. Their ideal candidate will have three years’ professional experience as a bluegrass fiddler, with demonstrated excellence as an instructor as well.

Official review of applications begins this week, and the music department asks that any interested applicant submit a recent CV, letter of application, and contact information for two references.

Submissions can be made online, and questions should be sent to Professor Jocelyn Neal.