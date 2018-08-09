IBMA Special Awards nominees for 2018

This morning the International Bluegrass Music Association has released the names of the nominees for their Special Awards, a set of honors for members of the industry who work behind the scenes, and their Momentum Awards, designated for artists in the early stages of their careers.

The winners of these Special Awards are announced during a ceremony earlier in the day on September 27 before the big International Bluegrass Music Awards that evening on Raleigh, NC. Momentum Award winners are announced during luncheon the day before.

And the 2018 nominees are…

Graphic Design

Drew Bolen & Whitney Beard – Project: Old Salt Union by Old Salt Union

by Old Salt Union Lou Everhart – Project: A Heart Never Knows by The Price Sisters

by The Price Sisters Richard Hakalski – Project: Portraits and Fiddles by Mike Barnett

by Mike Barnett Corey Johnson – Project: Sounds of Kentucky by Carolina Blue

by Carolina Blue Karen Key – Project: Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition by Various Artists

Liner Notes

Craig Havighurst – Project: The Story We Tell by Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

by Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers Steve Martin – Project: The Long Awaited Album by Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers

by Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers Joe Mullins – Project: Sounds of Kentucky Grass by Carolina Blue

by Carolina Blue Ted Olson – Project: Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition by Various Artists

by Various Artists Peter Wernick – Project: Carter Stanley’s Eyesby Peter Rowan

Bluegrass Broadcaster of the Year

Larry Carter

Michelle Lee

Steve Martin

Alan Tompkins

Kris Truelsen

Print Media Person of the Year

Derek Halsey

Chris Jones

Ted Lehmann

David Morris

Neil Rosenberg

Songwriter of the Year

Becky Buller

Thomm Jutz

Jerry Salley

Donna Ulisse

Jon Weisberger

Event of the Year

Bluegrass on the Green – Frankfort, IL

County Bluegrass – Fort Fairfield, ME

Emelin Theatre – Mamaroneck, NY

Flagler Museum’s Bluegrass in the Pavilion – Palm Beach, FL

FreshGrass Festival – North Adams, MA

Sound Engineer of the Year

Dave Sinco

Stephen Mougin

Gary Paczosa

Tim Reitnouer

Ben Surratt

MOMENTUM AWARDS

Festival/Event/Venue

Anderson Bluegrass Festival – SC

Farm & Fun Time – VA

Hovander Homestead Bluegrass Festival – WA

Red Wing Roots Music Festival – VA

SamJam Bluegrass Festival – OH

Industry Involvement

Megan Lynch Chowning and Adam Chowning

Justin Hiltner

Kris Truelsen

Mentor

Daniel Boner

Cathy Fink

Scott Napier

Jon Weisberger

Pete Wernick

Band

Cane Mill Road – NC

Man About a Horse – PA

Midnight Skyracer – UK

The Trailblazers – NC

Wood Belly – CO

Vocalist

Ellie Hakanson (Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, Greg Blake Band)

Will Jones (Terry Baucom & the Dukes of Drive)

AJ Lee (AJ Lee & Blue Summit)

Evan Murphy (Mile Twelve)

Daniel Thrailkill (The Trailblazers)

Instrumentalist [three are chosen in this category]

Tabitha Agnew (Midnight Skyracer)

David Benedict (Mile Twelve)

Catherine (“BB”) Bowness (Mile Twelve)

Thomas Cassell (Circus No. 9)

Hasee Ciaccio (Molly Tuttle Band)

Matthew Davis (Circus No. 9)

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (Mile Twelve)

Aynsley Porchak (Carolina Blue)

Trajan Wellington (Cane Mill Road)

Both the nominees and the winners of the Special and Momentum Awards are chosen by different panels of industry experts.

Congratulations and best of luck to them all!