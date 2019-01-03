UNC auditions for Carolina Bluegrass next week

If you are a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and want to get course credit for playing bluegrass, it’s time to get it touch with the music department and sign up for the Bluegrass Ensemble (MUSC 212 Section 006).

The ensemble is open to all the bluegrass instruments (banjo, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, reso-guitar, bass, and vocals) and the class can be taken by music majors and non-majors, plus graduate students at UNC. Billed as the Carolina Bluegrass Band, the group is under the direction of Russell Johnson, with assistance from Hank Smith.

Depending on the number of participants, several different bands may be assembled, with a recital at the end of the semester featuring all class members.

Auditions for the Spring ’19 semester will be held this coming Tuesday, January 8, in the Music Department. Interested students are encouraged to contact Russell by email to set up a convenient time to schedule an audition.

Players at any skill level are welcome to audition, and private lessons are also available for the various instruments.

The band has only been in force for a few semesters, but students and faculty alike are excited to have bluegrass ringing out in the music department.

Visit the UNC Music web site for more information.