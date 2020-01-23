Two new singles from Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

Terry Baucom and his Dukes of Drive have two new singles this week, a bluegrass number from Milan Miller, and a Gospel song from Mike Garris. Both will be available this Friday, January 24.

The North Carolina banjo man has had a long and storied career in bluegrass, starting with his work with Doyle Lawson in the original Quicksilver, as well as with Ricky Skaggs in Boone Creek, and alongside Russell Moore in the initial IIIrd Tyme Out. Following a return engagement with Doyle some years later, Bauc created his own group and has been releasing a series of successful records under his name.

For the Dukes of Drive he has Joey Lemons on mandolin, Will Jones on guitar, and Joe Hannabach on bass. Will and Joey switch off on lead vocals, offering the band a variety of stylistic avenues to pursue.

The first new single this week is Here Come The Teardrops, written by Milan Miller, one of the most prolific writers in our style right now. It’s a driving, bluesy song of lost love with Lemons taking the lead.

For the second, Terry asked his wife, Cindy, to sing the lead on Will The Light Be Shining Bright, a lovely Gospel waltz accented by Bauc’s banjo backup.

Both tracks will be available tomorrow from all the popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers can get them now from AirPlay Direct.