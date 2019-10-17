Two new live videos from The Cleverlys

Posted on by John Lawless

The Cleverlys have made their career serving as the court jesters of bluegrass, entertaining folks with witty, grassified covers of pop hits with a humorous twist. But a big part of why the joke works is because they are all first-rate musicians and singers, who have studied the genre for many years. They just employ those skills in the service of comedy, and bring a good many non-bluegrass enthusiasts into the fold in the process.

To prove the point, The Cleverly’s have released a pair of music videos, both recorded during a concert at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant in downtown Nashville.

First up, their down-home treatment of Milkshake, the international R&B hit from Kelis in 2003.

The second video goes on to demonstrate that these guys can cut the gig as a serious bluegrass band as well, offering up a sincere version of Wait A Minute, cut by the Seldom Scene in 1974 for their Old Train LP. Digger shows himself to be a fine interpreter of Herb and Nikki Pedersen’s masterpiece, with appropriately understated accompaniment from his kinfolk. And if you don’t think this is a non-bluegrass audience, check their non-reaction to the announcement of the Scene.

From the ridiculous to the sublime?

Both of these songs are included on the band’s current album, Blue, from Mountain Home Music.

